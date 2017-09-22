Fans of ‘Riverdale’ are trolling! The show’s twitter account just posted a video of Luke Perry, whose character Fred was shot at the end of the finale. So, what does it mean? The fans have some theories.

“There’s a special bond between father and son,”Riverdale‘s official account tweeted out on Sept. 20, with a behind-the-scenes video of Luke Perry. In it, we see flashes of season one, and the actor opens up about the challenges Fred went through. “We got challenged in season one, the relationship between Fred and Archie when Mary came back,” he says.

“It looked to me for a minute, like my boy may be leaving. It opened the door to all the possible things that could happen. He would be gone some day.” Of course, the timing of the video is what’s in question. Season two of Riverdale hits The CW on October 11 and we’ll finally learn if we’ll get more Fred — will he survive that gun shot? Will we find out who did it? Was there a motive? We have so many questions, but fans think that because they posted that video, it means he does survive.

So that means that Fred is alive. — Amila Palic (@amila_palic) September 20, 2017

So Fred made it awesome sauce 😁😁😁 — Cathy Crowe (@mamacat856) September 20, 2017

HES NOT DEAD — Reha •DNA• (@shadowjeon) September 20, 2017

Not to be a Debbie Downer, but the video does not, in fact, confirm whether or not Fred Andrews is alive. The footage shown and the things discussed are only season one based. So at this point, we pretty much know what we knew at the end of season one: nothing. He was shot. Archie takes him to the hospital. And that’s that.

“We talk a lot about Archie being the hero of the show. Heroes are tested,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TVGuide about that cliffhanger. “I started thinking about the literal heroes of my childhood that I would read. I started thinking of Bruce Wayne when he sees his parents gunned down in Crime Alley. He makes a vow. Peter Parker, when his uncle is shot by a burglar he makes a vow. We really want to start this idea that Archie is going to be the hero of our series, we really need to give him a galvanizing moment unlike he’s ever experienced. It felt like that is Fred being shot before his eyes, Archie’s worst fears coming true.”

That also means we’ll be seeing a different Archie this season, regardless of Fred’s fate. HollywoodLifers, do you think Fred survives?