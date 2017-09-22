iHeartRadio Music Festival 2017 Live Stream: Watch Harry Styles, The Weeknd & More Perform

Two nights, one stage! The sold-out iHeartRadio Music Festival is happening Sept. 22-23, and you can watch all of the performers with this live stream. You know it’s going to be lit!

Ready for one of the biggest weekends in music? The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival is about to begin, and you won’t want to miss a moment! The video stream will be live this Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 10:00 PM EST/7:00 PM PST each night at CWTV.com or via the CW app, so you can watch without even leaving your bed. You can also listen live on select iHeartRadio stations! Click here to log in with your TV provider and watch the iHeartRadio Music Festival live stream.

Coldplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, P!nk, Chris Stapleton, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett, Harry Styles, Kesha, Macklemore, Khalid, Bleachers, Bebe Rexha and Louis Tomlinson will all be performing at the festival, and you know there will be plenty of surprises, too. Who knows who will bring someone special out? One thing’s for certain: the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, is going to be on fire. See photos from past iHeartRadio Music Festivals here.

Performances aside, perhaps Selena Gomez will show up to support her bae, or maybe there will be a mini One Direction mini-reunion, since three of the guys are performing. We’ll be on the lookout!

You don't want to miss it. This weekend #iHeartFestival is going down! Watch on https://t.co/uiQcLX5h6t or listen on your iHeartRadio App! pic.twitter.com/nF93ytVbrF — iHeartRadio Festival (@iHeartFestival) September 20, 2017

