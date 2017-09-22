Eric Bolling ‘Inspired’ By ‘Support’ & Thanks All After Son’s Tragic Death

Exactly two weeks ago Eric Bolling Jr. was found dead in his bed, starting a grueling, devastating period for his father, Eric Bolling Sr., and his family. Now, the former Fox News commentator is thanking his fans and followers for their support.

So tragic. On Sept. 8, former Fox News pundit Eric Bolling‘s son Eric Chase Bolling, Jr.‘s body was discovered in his bed at the University of Colorado. And although his death is still a baffling mystery for law enforcement and medical experts, Eric Sr. and his family appear to be working to heal. The political commentator offered his followers his thanks on Sept. 22, stating that he is “inspired” by the outpouring of kindness and support. He also hinted that he intends to return to his public life someday. Take a look back at Eric Jr.’s life in photos right here.

“Continue to be inspired by all your support during this time… we thank you!” Eric Sr. wrote on Twitter. “Back when the time is right.” This post comes just days after the young man’s autopsy was completed, offering no clues as to how he died. However, his close friend, Ciara Autumn Medlin, told our source that she’s certain he did not commit suicide. “It’s still hard to believe that he is gone,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I was one of his friends [and] just like the rest of us [his friends], we are all trying to figure out what exactly happened that night [he died]. I know for a fact that it wasn’t suicide; all of us do.”

Eric, Jr’s sudden death affected more than his family and friends, it also shocked the fraternity he belonged to. Thy are said to be struggling to make sense of the loss and how to move forward. Here’s hoping everyone who was in the Eric Bolling’s son’s life gets the answers they deserve soon.

Continue to be inspired by all your support during this time… we thank you!

Back when the time is right. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 22, 2017

