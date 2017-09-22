Kevin Hart Planning $250K ‘Super Bling’ Push Present For Eniko To Prove His ‘Love & Commitment’

Kevin Hart is doing damage control with wife Eniko Parrish in the wake of his cheating scandal. He’s got the ultimate way to show his pregnant wife he loves her: a $250k push present!

“Kevin [Hart] is planning the ultimate push present to give to his wife, Eniko [Parrish],” a source close to the comedian told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He hasn’t picked it out yet, but he has decided that it is going to be very expensive and have lots of diamonds. He wants this present to be a symbol of his love and commitment to Eniko and their new baby. Kevin asked his assistant to help pick out a super bling ring, necklace, or something classy out for Eniko in the $250k price range. Kevin is determined to prove to Eniko that he loves her and wants their relationship to last.”

That’s definitely one way to prove your love! Despite a tape surfacing that shows Kevin, 38, being intimate with another woman (Montia Sabbag, 27) in Las Vegas, Eniko, 33, is standing by her man. She deserves all the diamonds in the world for having the patience of a saint, so hope that Kevin gets her the best push present ever. The couple are committed to their marriage and their growing family. Eniko’s due date is getting closer, and the couple is planning a major blowout of a baby shower, according to TMZ!

The shower is reportedly Lion King-themed, and will cost a whopping $118K! About $1500 is to hire a chimpanzee in a diaper to keep the guests company. There will reportedly be exotic foods, fun games, and to make it a point that this is a happy family, tons of framed photos of Kevin and Eniko! Hopefully she’ll be rocking her amazing push present by the time the party rolls around!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kevin’s rep for comment.

