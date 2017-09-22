Emma Stone Performed A ‘Little Mermaid’ Song & Disney Needs To Cast Her In Live-Action Movie

Emma Stone just gave us everything we’ve ever wanted! After slaying a karaoke version of ‘Part of Your World’ in NYC on Sept. 21, we totally think a live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ starring Emma needs to be part of ours!

We don’t think there’s anything better than this! Everyone loves Emma Stone, and everyone loves Disney’s The Little Mermaid… put them together and what do you get? ABSOLUTE PERFECTION! Emma was a guest at Alan Cumming‘s recently acquired dry bar in NYC, Club Cumming, on Sept. 21, among other celebrities like Paul McCartney and Billie Jean King. Billie Jean and Emma were out celebrating their new movie, Battle of the Sexes, and Paul was in town for one of his shows. Just another typical night at Club Cummings! Anyway, they all performed Disney songs, and now we’re convinced that Disney NEEDS to cast Emma in a live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

In addition to performing “Part of Your World”, the trio also belted out more Little Mermaid tunes like “Poor Unfortunate Souls” which, rather unfortunately for us, they asked the crowd not to record the performance and instead “record the moment with their hearts” — so there’s no video. But we were able to find some pics of this miraculous moment, which you can see here! We can definitely add “sings Disney show tunes really well” to the list of things Emma Stone exceeds at, and if Disney could consider her for a live-action version of The Little Mermaid that would be great! After the trio wrapped up their epic sing along, they made their way to the dance floor and had everyone on their feet. Paul even insisted the crowd stayed by his side while they got down with their bad selves, even though his security team advised against it!

You can see more of Emma Stone in her upcoming film Battle of the Sexes, and learn more about her co-star and karaoke partner Billie Jean King here. The film will be hitting theaters on September 22!

