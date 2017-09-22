Arrest Made In DASH Store Gun & Knife Attack — Maricia Medrano Booked For Assault

The LA County Sheriff’s Department has announced they have arrested a 35-year-old woman with threatening the Kardashian family’s DASH store employees with a gun and machete. We’ve got all the details!

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for threatening employees at the DASH West Hollywood shop location with a gun and later a machete knife. Early on Sept. 22 the announcement was made via the LASD’s Facebook page. It read, “Los Angeles County Sheriff’s West Hollywood Station detectives have arrested the female suspect that assaulted and threatened employees at a local clothing store on the 8400 block of Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at approximately 11:13 a.m. and again at 1:50 p.m.”

It continued, “Detectives responded to the suspect’s known residence in Los Angeles with an arrest/search warrant at 9:00 p.m. this evening. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. A search of the location was conducted and two airsoft guns were recovered. The airsoft guns were similar in appearance to the weapon possessed by the suspect during the first assault.” Click here to see pics of the Kardashians!

“Suspect Maricia Medrano, female Hispanic 35 years-old, was booked at West Hollywood Station for assault and criminal threats. She is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.” She allegedly terrorized employees at DASH’s Melrose Ave store by threatening to kill the Kardashian sisters after pointing a gun at employees and trashing the store, then showed up a few hours later with a machete and terrorized reporters and photographers who had descended on the store to report on the initial assault. This must be SO scary for the family, but such a relief that the suspect is now in custody. The woman seemed unwell as she threatened reporters at the scene with stabbing them by approaching them with her giant machete, which she then shoved into the door of the shop that had been closed after her previous gun attack.

