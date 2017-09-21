Todd Frazier: 5 Things To Know About Yankees Player Who Hit Foul Ball That Injured Toddler

Todd Frazier was visibly devastated after his foul ball whizzed into the stands of Yankee Stadium, injuring a toddler. Here are 5 things to know about the Yankees player.

Todd Frazer, 31, is a New York Yankee baseball player who is making headlines for accidentally hitting a toddler with his foul ball at the Yanks Sept. 20th game against the Minnesota Twins. Todd was visibly distressed following the accident, putting his head down onto his bat and rubbing his eyes. The MLB third baseman has had a long career and just started with the Yankees for the 2017 season! Click here for pictures of Todd Frazier.

1. Todd’s team won the Little League World Series in 1998

In 1998, Todd Frazier was the star of his Tom’s River Little League team. The team became world champions after beating the team from Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan on August 29, 1998. To celebrate the win, Todd’s team was invited to celebrate at Yankee Stadium and to stand with their Yankee counterpart for the National Anthem — meaning a young Todd stood with Derek Jeter!

2. Todd attended Rutgers University where he played baseball… and met his wife!

Todd’s kids are definitely going to be athletic! Their mom, Jackie Verdon, was a gymnast at Rutgers University, while Todd played baseball for the Scarlet Knights. He still holds the school’s record for most home runs at 42! Jackie and Todd were married in 2012. They have two kids: a son named Blake and daughter named Kylie Kimberly.

3. Todd was drafted to the Cincinnati Reds in the 2007 MLB Draft.

Todd was chosen as the 34th overall pick in the MLB Draft to join the Cincinnati Reds. He was eventually called up to the majors in 2011. He hit his first homer for the Reds against the San Francisco Giants. Also during his Reds career, Todd homered off Colorado Rockies’ Jamie Moyer, but it was extremely unusual because the bat slipped out of his hands when he was swinging. After an incredible career with the Reds, he was traded to the White Sox in 2015.

4. Todd changed his number from 21 to 29 when he joined the Yankees in July 2017.

Todd grew up a Yankees fan and always wore number 21 because of Yankees star Paul O’Neill. However, when he joined the Yankees, he needed to change the number because 21 is retired for O’Neill.

5. Todd’s siblings are also former professional baseball players!

Todd’s brothers, Jeff and Charlie, are both retired professional baseball players. Jeff spent nine seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs, but never returned to the Majors. Charlie played for six seasons in the Miami Marlins organizations.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts and prayers for the young girl injured at the Yankees game yesterday!