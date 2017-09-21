Two Door Cinema Club Updates Us On 4th Album & Reminisces About Breaking The Door Off A Taco Shop

Two Door Cinema Club is already working on their next album — sort of. The Irish indie rock trio tends to get distracted by touring, soccer and The Royal Family. We’ll let them explain.

I caught up with Alex Trimble, Sam Halliday and Kevin Baird of Two Door Cinema Club at The Meadows in NYC on Sept. 15; this interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. You can click through the gallery to see more photos of the band at the festival!

How is the tour going so far?

Alex: Good! We’re just easing into it. We started out in Portland, Maine, then last night was Ithaca, both of which we’ve never played before. We’re hitting a lot of spots on this run where we’ve never been. It’s nice to branch out.

I love that you guys picked Circa Waves for your opener.

Alex: We lucked out with Circa Waves. They’re a bunch of great people, and it’s really nice to want to watch your opening band every night. We’re friends and they’re a great band as well.

Where are you looking forward to playing?

Alex: Atlanta. And Vegas [for Life Is Beautiful] is always fun.

Sam: I’m excited to go back to New Orleans. Good food.

What’s the weirdest or most unique venue you’ve ever played?

Alex: We played in Cape Town, South Africa a few years ago. It was a disused cement factory or something, and it was half-falling down! The walls were crumbling.

Kevin: Wasn’t very high-quality cement…no matter they went out of business.

Alex: That was a surreal place to play. A lot of fun.

How far along are you on the next album?

Alex: It’s starting! It’s in the embryonic stages. It’s been tough to get anything solid for the last little while. The touring schedule has been busy and we all have priorities at home. We kind of leave the job at the door when we step off the bus. We’re winding up next month. Towards the end of the year, we’re going to get some studio time and work it out!

Are you guys working on anything else?

Kevin: I’m working on my soccer skills! I’m trying to get prepared for when we’re not touring next year.

Alex: We’ve even got a challenge set up with Circa Waves on this tour, where we’re going to play games against each other.

Okay, I meant more like music–

Kevin: –We’ve got jerseys and everything.

Alex: Oh, yeah, our keyboard player made them.

I see where the priorities lie.

Kevin: Yep!

Have you met a celebrity who was a fan of your band?

Kevin: We met Prince Charles once.

Alex: I can’t say that he’s a fan.

Kevin: But he was nice.

I bet he’s a fan.

Kevin: Yeah, the whole family is season ticket holders to Two Door Cinema Club gigs. Only in British Commonwealth countries, though.

Alex: Circa Waves are huge fans!

What’s something you’ve been passionate lately outside of your work?

Alex: I like taking pictures. We’re afforded a great opportunity when traveling to see so many places and meet people, so I always have a camera.

Sam: I like eating food.

What’s your advice to humanity?

Alex: Chill.

Sam: Calm down.

Kevin: No one cares what you think!

Do you have a favorite New York memory?

Sam: Ha! Breaking that door in the taco shop.

Alex: We were playing Central Park and went out and finished the night in a taco shop and we did it–

Kevin: –We were drunk.

Alex: Someone took the door off the taco shop. The whole front door.

Kevin: A Mom-and-pop taco shop. We felt so bad.

Sam: There was a young girl working the night shift, hating that we were there. She wanted to go home.

Alex: She was so sweet. The door came off, and she was like, “Just go.”

Kevin: “Just leave.” [Laughs]

Sam: It wasn’t like a violent act. It just came off its hinges.

Kevin: In our defense, it was an old door.

So Two Door Cinema Club…broke one door.

Kevin: Lock up your doors.

Alex: The tacos were really good, though.

Finally, who is the parent in the band?

Sam: Kevin, because he always has the medicine.

Kevin: Sam is the baby.

Alex: He always needs the medicine.

Kevin: He has the worst hay fever and never brings his hay fever tablets. He has the worst migraines and hangovers and zero remedies. He just looks at you, like, “Wah.”

