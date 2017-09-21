Tiny Fires Back At Wendy Williams Over T.I. Diss: My Man Does Not Wear Lifts

Pull up a chair and grab the popcorn as Tiny Harris will be coming face to face with T.I.’s nemesis Wendy Williams on Sept. 22. She’s already shooting down the host’s diss that her estranged hubby wears lifts to make him seem taller, and we’ve got the details.

Bring it on! In the wake of Wendy Williams, 53 and T.I.,’s recent shadefest, his estranged wife Tiny Harris, 42, is about to head into possibly dangerous territory when she hits up the host’s daytime talk show on Sept. 22. Wendy kicked off the ninth season of her show on Sept. 18 by shading the 36-year-old rapper’s 5’8” height, claiming he wears lifts to make him seem taller after he dissed her lack of booty. Tiny will NOT stand for that disrespect and says that Wendy’s allegations couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I’ve never seen a man wear lifts, ever,” she said during interview at V-103 radio in Atlanta. “No, the man doesn’t really care about being tall. He is who he is…I’ve been with the man for 16 years. They must be hiding them from me,” she revealed. “He think he the man. He don’t care if he’s this height or this height.” As far as Wendy and Tip’s feud, Tiny wants no part of it. “I have nothing to do with it, but just leave me out of it. Leave me out of it,” she said.

“Tiny would rather not talk about it at all, but if Wendy brings it up Tiny will for sure make it clear that she’s on Team T.I. He doesn’t wear lifts, he’s got no complex about that. His confidence is on another level to where is height doesn’t matter one iota to him,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. See pics of T.I. and Tiny, here.

T.I. has never liked how much Wendy loves to dish dirt about his relationship with Tiny during her opening Hot Topics segment. That spilled over into a slight diss when paparazzi bikini pics of the talk show host surfaced, showing her lack of booty. He posted the photo to his Instagram and wrote, “Regardless of her flaws she’s still [an] independent black business woman that’s had to fight her way through life.” Wow, a diss wrapped in a compliment!

On Wendy’s first day back from her summer break, she immediately took him to task, in an equally passive-aggressive way. “Shout out to the lovely T.I. who was very civilized in his comments about my lack of behind. He threw the ball, but he was very civilized. Well, T.I., I don’t have a behind like you don’t have height, which is why you wear lifts. And no we’re not fighting in the name of (his kids) Major and King and your cute family, we are not fighting. We are just grown people throwing subtle shade.” Oh..my…goodness! Bow down, this woman is next level.

