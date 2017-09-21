Will Tiny Defend T.I. & Clap Back At Wendy Williams During Xscape’s Visit To Talk Show?

This is interesting timing! Tiny’s girl group, Xcape, is paying a visit to Wendy Williams’ talk show on Sept. 22, just days after Wendy’s wild feud with Tiny’s on-again love T.I. So, will the singer get involved in the drama? Here’s the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

T.I. and Wendy Williams are in the midst of a pretty wild feud, and for now, Tiny has stayed out of it. But what will happen when her band, Xscape, appears on The Wendy Williams Show on Sept. 22? That could get pretty awkward, right?! Well, not if Tiny has anything to do with it! “Tiny wants to keep it classy — she really doesn’t want to get dragged into Wendy and T.I.’s feud,” an friend of the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows Wendy’s going to bring it up, but her plan is to deflect as best she can. As far as she’s concerned, it’s between Wendy and T.I. She really wants no part of it.”

It’s a big time for Xscape right now, and Tiny will be on the show to promote her music, so she doesn’t want the pettiness to overshadow that, our source adds. However, don’t expect her to sit back if Wendy gets nasty. “Tiny’s not afraid to stand up for herself or T.I.,” the friend dishes. “Kandi [Burruss] and the rest of the girls have promised to have her back, too. But the ball is in Wendy’s court because Tiny’s not going in there with a fighting agenda.” In case you haven’t been keeping up, the drama between T.I. and Wendy started when he called her out for being “malicious and vindictive” when discussing other people’s lives on her show. In his rant against her, he also made a point to comment on photos of her ‘flat butt’ in a bikini, which, obviously, was totally unnecessary.

Wendy knows how to stand up for herself, and she fired back at T.I., even bringing Tiny into the mix. “I wanted to say, ‘I could buy [a butt] like your wife and so many people have done,'” she said in an interview, referring to Tiny’s plastic surgery procedures.

So far, Tiny has yet to comment on all the drama, but we’ll have to see where things lead tomorrow — especially since it seems she and T.I. are actually on good terms right now. Tiny filed for divorce in December, but the split has yet to move forward in any official capacity. The longtime lovers have been on and off for months, but on Sept. 17, they definitely seemed to be back ON, as they were caught kissing and PDAing at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors. Of course, anything can happen…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Wendy will start something with Tiny when Xscape is on her show?