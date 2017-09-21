T.I. & Tiny Fighting Over Her Wendy Williams Interview: He Wants Her To Skip It

The drama is about to go down on Sept. 22, as Tiny Harris will be on the ‘Wendy Williams Show’ after the host and her estranged husband T.I. just got into a feud! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Tip wants her to bail on the appearance.

This is going to be SO juicy! Tiny Harris, 42, is scheduled to appear on the Wendy Williams Show on Sept. 22 along with her fellow members of Xscape. While no doubt there will be plenty of talk about the ladies reuniting after all these years and going on tour, Wendy, 53, will for sure go there when it comes to what’s up with Tiny’s relationship with estranged hubby T.I., 36. They’re still in the process of divorcing, but act so lovey-dovey with each other that it’s hard to tell where their romance stands. Tip is hoping she’ll bail on the appearance, but Tiny is standing her ground and fulfilling her commitment.

“T.I. would prefer it if Tiny skipped her interview with Wendy. It’s not easy for her to go against what he wants. But she’s going ahead with the Wendy appearance whether he likes it or not. Everyone’s telling her not to feel guilty, she’s more than proven herself to Tip. She always rides for him,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s causing some tension between Tiny and T.I. but she’s not letting it hold her back, she’s putting her own dream first and that’s just the way it has to be right now. At the end of the day T.I. has to accept it, he wants Tiny and Xscape to succeed so he has to understand that she’s doing what she has to do when it comes to going on Wendy. Work is work,” our insider adds. See pics of T.I. and Tiny, here.

Tip already made his feelings known that he doesn’t want Wendy dishing on his relationship with Tiny, as she tends to do during her Hot Topics segment. He threw a little shade mixed in with a compliment when he posted a photo of Wendy in a bikini to his Instagram after she got bashed for having no booty. “Regardless of her flaws she’s still [an] independent black business woman that’s had to fight her way through life,” he wrote. He added “Let’s see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future when she’s speaking on the lives of other strangers when they’re going through their own PERSONAL tough times.” We’ll see if Wendy respects his plea when Tiny comes on her show Sept. 22, but the way that lady loves to dish, we know she will go there and get the scoop on what’s really up between Tip and Tiny.

