UNH Sorority Girls Slammed For Singing ‘N-Word’ In Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ — Is This Fair?

Yikes! Sorority sisters from University of New Hampshire are being criticized for saying the ‘N-word’ while rapping Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger.’ Do you think they are in the wrong?

All eyes are on the Alpha Phi sorority at University of New Hampshire after a video posted to Facebook showed some of the girls singing along to Kanye West‘s “Gold Digger” without bleeping out the N-word. The seemingly harmless video was posted to an anti-racism student Facebook group called “All Eyes On UNH,” with the caption: “The girls sing the n-word without thinking of the implications.This is a showcase of ignorance and that the Panhellenic Council should do better in combating racism. The first step is addressing willful ignorance.” Members of the UNH student body angrily commented on the video, calling the ladies “insensitive and ignorant.”

The Alpha Phi sisters in the video are seen dancing under the stairs of what may be their sorority house with glitter on their faces and matching T-shirts, preparing for Bid Day celebrations on September 19. The short, 11 second clip from one of the sister’s Instagram Story’s, only contained the main lyrics of the song that pretty much everyone knows: “Now I ain’t saying she a gold digger/But she ain’t messing wit no broke n****/Get down girl, go ‘head get down.” The ladies didn’t think twice when they sang along — which is the problem for many who have seen the video. “If you know the lyrics so well, then you should know when the word is coming up and literally shut your mouth,” UNH student Sofia Ford commented under the video post. She added, “Not a word for us (white people) to use under any circumstances. It’s ignorant and insensitive. Literally, the N-word should never leave your mouth. If you are white and think this is OK, then you have some serious growing up to do. Buy a dictionary and look up the term ‘institutionalized racism,’ and then come and defend this behavior.”

However, the ladies did have their defenders, as well. UNH student Colin Avery wrote, “It’s a f***ing song you moron! They are having fun, dancing and singing! All I see is beautiful women have a good time! Stop trying to make everything into a race issue!” Maxim also made an interesting point that a majority of Kanye’s songs, as well as dozens of other artists, like Migos, Nicki Minaj, Drake, JAY Z, and Eminem use the n-word in their music. Of course, that doesn’t mean it should be screamed from the rooftops, but it’s an issue of political correctness that a lot of people are unsure of — if you’re singing along to a song that uses the n-word, do you sing that lyric or do you skip over it? Now, we’re not talking about just blatantly saying it, like when Martha Stewart and Bill Maher both inappropriately said it on TV. But, if it’s in a song, which it’s in a lot, what do you do? Comment below your thoughts!

