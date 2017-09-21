Simon Cowell In Awe Of ‘AGT’ Winner Darci Lynne: She ‘Brought Something’ No One Else Could

Simon Cowell isn’t surprised at all that Darci Lynne won season 12 of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with the judge after show, and he gushed over how ‘amazing’ the 12-year-old is!

Ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, 12, is your new America’s Got Talent winner, and Simon Cowell, 57, has known from the beginning that she was the one who could win it all. “I do believe with Darci, when I watched it back, she was the one I would say who brought something so few people could do, let alone at that age,” Simon told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after the season 12 finale. “You saw tonight with Terry [Fator]. She was amazing. She’s gotten real good, this girl.”

Darci Lynne beat out Evie Clair, Chase Goehring, Angelica Hale, Mandy Harvey, Preacher Lawson, Kechi Okwuchi, Diavolo, Light Balance, and Sarah and Hero to become the winner of AGT season 12. Before the finale, Darci revealed just how she’d spend the $1 million prize if she won. “I need to get my mom a new dishwasher,” she told us. “Because now our dishwasher isn’t very good, so we need a new one.” Okay, Darci Lynne is officially the sweetest 12-year-old ever!

Darci Lynne’s win marks the second year in a row that a 12-year-old has won America’s Got Talent. Grace VanderWaal, now 13, won season 12. Are kids taking over America’s Got Talent? Here’s what Simon had to say: “Over the previous years, we’ve had young kids produce the show before, and we’ve had a lot of young kids who don’t win the show. It all depends. The public who votes for and watches this show, they’re not stupid. They know who the talent is. I always say about those shows, you can’t put rules around it. If it’s talent, anyone can enter.”

