Robert Pattinson Dresses in Pink Wig & Wild Costume For ‘Wonderland’ Cover

When you think of Robert Pattinson, an ominous vampire most likely comes to mind. Certainly, not the bright pink hair the Twilight star debuted on the cover of Wonderland magazine’s Autumn issue. This new photo definitely made us take a second look, and inside the issue, Rob reveals his reasoning behind the odd choice in hair color as well as a history of men’s fashion. In an interview with best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari, who wrote Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Rob explains, “I wanted the theme of the Wonderland issue to be something like ‘The Nature of Reality’ and contrast people whose sole purpose seems to be to pervert reality with a cross-section of people like [Harari], who seem to have a more healthy and comprehensive understanding of it.” Click here to see more pics of Rob!

In the same interview, Harari then goes on to say, “Male fashion has changed so much. What is feminine dress and what is masculine dress changes so much in history… Today maybe it’s a bit different, but for most of the 20th and 21st centuries masculine dress is very low-key and grey and women are the flamboyant gender and men are much more reserved…” We love the idea of Pattinson switching up gender norms in fashion! What better way to do it than with a pink bob and an excessive, interesting use of safety pins… because why the heck not? Pattinson’s hair choice complimented his red velour Dior outfit, and the added straps gave the overall outfit an “edgy” vibe. Though we may never completely understand the meaning behind the “tally mark” face makeup, at least we have a basic understanding as to why Pattinson dressed the way his did!

Rob’s Nicki Minaj hair isn’t the only thing getting him attention these days. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the actor was recently spotted getting cozy with co-star Mia Goth in Germany on Aug. 22. This has us scratching our heads wondering if him and former fiancee FKA Twigs are totally dunzo?

