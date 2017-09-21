Niall Horan’s Video For ‘Too Much To Ask’ Will Actually Leave You In A Puddle Of Your Own Tears

Tissue warning! Niall Horan has unveiled the official video for ‘Too Much to Ask’ today, Sept. 21, and it will hit you right in the feels. Watch!

Niall Horan, 24, has given us a new single and video in less than one week, and we are not handling it well. Watch the video for “Too Much to Ask” above, and try not to do it in a public space, lest you ugly-cry all over the place. Long story short, it features Niall being sad on the train, Niall being sad in the pub, and Niall being sad in his bedroom. Who hurt you, Niall??

Niall tweeted that he’s “delighted” to finally share the video, and after just one viewing, we can see why. It shouldn’t be possible, but Niall has gotten even hotter, and fortunately there is plenty of soulful gazing going on in this visual. See more of Niall’s best pics here.

The Irish heartthrob is currently on his Flicker Sessions tour, but he took a break to support his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles and turn up for his show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 20. Okay, so they didn’t do a duet together or anything, but it still made us feel warm and fuzzy to know they were in the same room.

Catch Niall on tour:

9/26/2017 Mexico City, Mexico — El Plaza Condesa

10/1/2017 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil — Vivo Rio

10/29/2017 Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/31/2017 New York, NY — Beacon Theatre

11/01/2017 Toronto, ON — Massey Hall

11/3/2017 Boston, MA — Orpheum Theatre

11/4/2017 Washington, DC — The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/6/2017 Miami Beach, FL — The Fillmore Miami Beach

11/9/2017 Orlando, FL — House of Blues Orlando

11/10/2017 Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

11/13/2017 Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

11/15/2017 Chicago, IL — Rosemont Theatre

11/17/2017 Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

11/20/2017 Phoenix, AZ — Comerica Theatre

11/22/2017 San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

