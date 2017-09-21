Niall Horan is the sweetest! The 1D cutie was spotted supporting Harry Styles at his concert on Sept. 20. Naturally, Directioners were shook over Niall’s surprise appearance. You have to see the videos and tweets!

Even though the boys of One Direction are all focusing on their solo careers right now, they still support each other when they get the chance. One fan noticed that Niall Horan, 24, was in the audience at Harry Styles’s show at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. Niall looked like a proud brother watching his BFF perform. Niall was smiling and having a great time. Our hearts are melting!

The only thing that could have made this little Narry reunion better was if Harry, 23, had brought Niall on stage for a duet. Niall and Harry performing together would have broken the internet. Well, Harry has a lot of tour dates left, so a performance down the role is still a possibility! Niall is also on his Flicker tour right now. Maybe they’ll cross paths again!

Once the video of Niall in the audience at Harry’s concert hit the internet, One Direction fans started freaking out. See the videos of Niall and tweets below!

Niall looks so proud of Harry!!! Pick someone who's supportive 😎 pic.twitter.com/i7iSl5L2Kr — nameless biatch k. (@lxrryxmofo) September 21, 2017

NIALL ATTENDED HARRY'S CONCERT

WE FINALLY HAD A NARRY REUNION

HE SPENT HIS DAY OFF TO SUPPORT HARRY

MY NARRY HEART IS UNATABLE — Nialler Diaries. (@niallerdiaries) September 21, 2017

Niall went to Harry's show

Harry called 1D his wonderful friends

Louis said him & Niall are brothers not friends They love each other a lot pic.twitter.com/1DRDinacyh — NooR🍒 (@Hazlover_NH) September 21, 2017

Okay but Niall Horan was at Harry Styles' concert and solo stans are shaking pic.twitter.com/fMWjrRxKfs — I Stan Legends (@Larry_Jealousy) September 21, 2017

A One Direction reunion isn’t happening in the near future, but Niall assured fans back in Feb. 2017 that it will “definitely happen” eventually. The boys are still close and see each other from time to time, despite their busy schedules. Harry even performed one of the band’s hits — “What Makes You Beautiful” — at his first tour performance in San Francisco on Sept. 19. He’s got a number of new songs to perform, but he can’t forget about those classic 1D songs!

