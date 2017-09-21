Country Star Martina McBride Answers 5 Questions About New Music, Her Kitchen Rules & More

Martina McBride was meant to be on stage, but she finds her inspiration in the kitchen! Teaming up with Bob Evans to share her favorite recipes, Martina talked with HollywoodLife.com about her latest venture & more!

Martina McBride isn’t only great in the recording studio — she’s also a master in the kitchen! The country legend has teamed up with Bob Evans to share her recipes, tips and tricks and comfort food must-haves to get you ready for fall with some Farm Fresh Ideas! Martina spoke to HollywoodLife.com about whipping up her fave home-cooked meals, her plans for new music and her dream collaboration (other than Bob Evans, of course!)

This fall and winter, Martina will provide recipes for the busiest meal time of the year — the holidays! She’s starting off with her Chicken Potato Pot Pie recipe using Bob Evans Farms sides as ingredients. YUM!

1. Why is cooking for your family so important? Why Chicken Pot Pie, of all things?

Martina: I love to cook for my family. Mostly because it means we will all be sitting down and sharing a meal together. I love the times we have spent around our table. It’s a time to share, laugh, reflect and everybody pays attention to each other. I like to cook comforting food for my family and it doesn’t get much more comforting than Chicken Pot Pie! Using Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes adds just an extra level of comfort and ease!

2. What do you love most about cooking? Do you relate it all to how you feel when you’re songwriting or singing?

Martina: I think cooking is kind of my love language. It’s how I take care of people. I may have been an Italian grandmother in a previous life! And yes there is a creative aspect to it much like songwriting. Planning a party or a menu is always a way to be creative. I love to think about the atmosphere, the food, the cocktails, the music….it’s fun for me.

3. Are you working on new music? When can we expect an album?

Martina: I am working on a couple of projects actually. One is a new Christmas album, which will come out in 2018. I will say the tracks we cut, with a big band, are amazing and like nothing I’ve done before, but still very classic sounding.

4. Who in country would you love to collaborate with right now? What about a Crossroads?

Martina: I’ve always wanted to do a duet with George Strait. I would love to do a collaboration with a bluegrass or Americana artist. I love the way that music touches my soul.

5. Your hits “Concrete Angel,” “Love’s The Only House” and more were so inspiring and resonated with so many people. What was your response to these lyrical giants that pushed the boundaries of traditional country music and helped so many people?

Martina: I never set out to address any particular issue. I always say those songs found me. I just felt like they would matter to someone and help them in some way, whether it was inspiring them to change their life, making them feel like someone else understood what they were going through, uplifting someone. Honestly, I didn’t ever put a ton of thought into it. Meaning, I just followed my instincts and recorded what felt right for me to sing.

HollywoodLifers, you can check out Martina’s Bob Evans commercial and be on the lookout for her new music and her amazing recipes! Also, if you can, take a minute to donate to her amazing campaign for those affected by Hurricane Irma’s devastation at teammusicislove.com.