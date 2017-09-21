‘Love & Hip Hop NY’ Cast Shake Up: 7 Stars Are Gone, 5 Remain & There’s 8 Newcomers?

VH1’s original ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise, New York, just got a complete makeover, according to a new report! Here’s the numbers — 5 cast members were reportedly fired; 3 quit; and there’s 8 fresh faces!

The revolving door of Love & Hip Hop: New York cast members spun pretty fast after season 7, according to a new report, which claims there’s been a major cast purge. Who was fired? Who’s returning? Who are the newcomers? — We’ve got you covered! Rumor has it — aka MediaTakeOut — that the only returning members are Yandy Smith-Harris, Mariahlynn, Bianca Bonnie, Juliet “Juju” C., and Felicia “Snoop” Pearson.

As for who was allegedly “fired?” — According to the site, Major, J. Adrienne, Erika DeShazo and Samantha Wallace were all given the boot. And, Hennessy was reportedly fired as well, AFTER Cardi B, “quit.” So sad, right? Cardi was pure entertainment on L&HHNY. However, most fans predicted her reported departure coming, seeing as her music career is taking off, with her hit, “Bodak Yellow” topping the Billboard charts.

Joining Cardi in the quitting corner is Remy Ma, as reported by the site; which begs the question, is her husband, Papoose gone too? If the married couple have parted ways with the show, their exit may not be a surprise to fans, either. Remy is fully committed to her music career. [Back in April 2017, she and Papoose sat down with HL, where they exclusively told us about their romance, new music and so much more. Read the full interview, here.]

Another member who won’t be back is Kimbella, as reported by the site. And, things don’t seem pretty. She was reportedly planning on returning for season 8 until some “messy sh-t” happened. Production allegedly thought she was a “security hazard” and she didn’t favor the way production treated her. Oh, and the site claims that she’s no longer with Juelz Santana and that she and Yandy aren’t friends. YIKES.

And, last but not least, the newcomers — There will be 8 new cast members, according to the site; one of which, you may recognize. If you guessed Safaree Samuels, [Nicki Minaj‘s ex], then you are correct. After HL revealed [back in early Sept.] that he would be returning, MTO, is now saying the producer will make his L&HHNY debut as Dream Doll‘s rumored boyfriend. Who’s Dream Doll you ask? — She’s one of the new members, the site says! The other 5 newbies reportedly include, Sophia Body, Anais, Ashley Diaz, Jonathan Fernandez, Ayisha Diaz [relation to Ashley is unknown], and Britney F. Taylor.

The site did not include any descriptions with the alleged new members or divulge why other members were reportedly fired and/or quit. VH1 has yet to confirm the alleged cast shake up. It’s unclear when exactly, season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: New York will return to the network.

