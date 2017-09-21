‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Gets In Terrifying Car Crash After Falling Asleep At The Wheel: Is He OK?

Oh no! After a grueling day on the set of ‘Riverdale,’ KJ Apa fell asleep at the wheel while driving home, and he was involved in a scary car accident.

The cast and crew of the CW’s hit show Riverdale are not happy with the conditions on set, and now, they have a legitimate reason to protest. KJ Apa, who plays the show’s star, Archie Andrews, crashed his car while driving home after midnight following a 16-hour day on set, according to Deadline. The accident happened just outside Vancouver, after the actor fell asleep at the wheel in the aftermath of a super long day. KJ was transported to a nearby hospital, and luckily, he was discharged just hours later without major injuries. Unfortunately, his car was totaled, with the passenger side “destroyed after striking a light pole.”

KJ’s co-star and real life pal, Cole Sprouse, was reportedly supposed to be in the car with him that night, however, he changed his plans at the last minute, The Hollywood Reporter claims. This terrifying incident has prompted a phone call between Warner Bros. and reps for the actors, which will reportedly take place on Sept. 22. Cast and crew members are reportedly demanding better safety measures and protections on-set, as well as provided transportation after long day. The WB’s policy is that actors are responsible for their own transportation, however, they’re reportedly encouraged to stay in a hotel or call a taxi if they don’t feel safe to drive.

“They’re working those kids from morning until night,” a source tells The Hollywood Reporter, expressing concern over the fatigue of the young cast members. KJ has yet to comment about the accident. Riverdale will return to the CW on Oct. 11.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Riverdale cast is working too long hours?