Kim Jong Un Disses President Trump As A ‘Dotard’ — What The Insult Means

Oh man! Donald Trump just got dissed in SUCH a major way by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He called the tycoon a ‘dotard’ and we’ve got the definition…and as Trump would say it’s SAD!

How has Donald Trump, 71, managed to be president for nine months now without someone using this wild insult? North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, 33, responded to the billionaire’s rant about him during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly by calling Trump a “mentally deranged dotard.” Immediately the word began trending on Twitter as people were trying to figure out if it was a legit term or a choice new nickname! A “dotard” is defined as “an old person, especially one who has become weak or senile.” Oh snap! How did a guy from North Korea come up such an obscure yet brilliant diss in the English language?

“I am now thinking hard about what response he could have expected when he allowed such eccentric words to trip off his tongue,” Kim said in a statement from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency. “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.” Okay, no one seemed alarmed that he threatened our nation with “fire,” but everyone in the Twittersphere was eating up the word “doatrd,” as it spent much of Sept. 21 as the number one trending topic in the U.S. See pics of Trump, here.

In his first ever UNGA address, Trump said he would “totally destroy North Korea” and used his new and ridiculous nickname for Kim once again saying that “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself.” Even North Korean’s foreign minister Ri Yong Ho — who heard the speech in person, laughed at how absurd it was. “If he was thinking he could scare us with the sound of a dog barking, that’s really a dog dream,” he told reporters in New York. In Korean, a dog dream is a proverb for something that is absurd and makes little sense. Kim then upped the ante when he called Trump a “dotard.”

Merriam Webster tweeted out that after Kim used the word to shade Trump, searches for the meaning went through the roof. The dictionary company wrote, “Kim Jong Un calls Trump a mentally deranged U.S. dotard. Searches for ‘dotard’ are high as a kite.” Now many Americans are thanking the crazed dictator for bringing the word “dotard” to their attention as a new insult that many plan to use against the Trumpster in the future.

Dear #RocketMan, Thanks for the word #dotard. Sincerely, The American People — Keith A. Maskell (@KeithMaskell) September 21, 2017

By making people look up the word #dotard, Kim Jong Un has done more for American education than Betsy DeVos. — The Incredible Sulk (@TurnUp_TheTweet) September 22, 2017

How the fuck did I spend this much time on earth without having #dotard in my insult arsenal? Now I'm actually old enough to BE one. — Denis Leary (@denisleary) September 22, 2017

Our "President*" is such a total #dotard, he's got me agreeing w/ a complete maniac's definition of him

& this nut wants 2 drop a nuke on me — Edan Clay (@EdanClay) September 22, 2017

Credit where it's due. The little maniac is right. And his thesaurus game is top-notch. #dotard — Dr Simia Rex (@VitruvianMonkey) September 21, 2017

At least the President will have learned a new word before we all die in a nuclear catastrophe #dotard pic.twitter.com/IcTPhItCcB — Cee-Tee (@THECatherineT16) September 21, 2017

