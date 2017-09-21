Khloe Kardashian ‘Was Screaming’ In Horror When Kim Told Her Lamar Odom Died The Day Of OD

Khloe Kardashian opened up about one of her ‘most traumatic’ experiences, during the upcoming ‘KUWTK’ special. She recalled having an emotional breakdown after hearing that Lamar Odom ‘died’ in 2015.

Even though Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Lamar Odom, 37, are no longer together, she’ll always care about his well-being. The reality star revealed how she felt about his traumatic 2015 hospitalization, during the new Sept. 21 promo released for the upcoming 10th Anniversary Special of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “On the plane, they said he died,” Khloe shared alongside her sisters, recalling the time when Lamar was in a coma and placed on life support after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. “Someone faked it. I was screaming. But to think, and to go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do, and then to know they’re really alive… it was too many emotions, I think, for any of us to handle.” Luckily, Lamar is doing much better these days. See pics of Khloe and Lamar, right here.

“I landed in London and the first text that popped into my phone was from [Kim Kardashian] and it had said that Lamar passed away. And I immediately started sobbing on the plane,” Kendall Jenner, 21, revealed, while getting visibly emotional about Khloe’s heartbreak. “Then I got the next text came through, saying, ‘OK, actually, he’s OK, but he’s not doing well.’ So that’s why I was so upset, because I wanted to be there to say goodbye.” Khloe stepped in big time to care for her former flame during his lowest point, even putting her divorce from Lamar on hold to care for him after his hospitalization. Khloe and Lamar’s divorce was eventually finalized in Dec. 2016 and the former flames both still wish each other the best.

The former NBA star revealed that he’s still on good terms with Khloe, during an Aug. 2017 interview with In Touch. “I just texted her yesterday,” Lamar admitted, “I don’t think she hates me even though she has every reason to.” Khloe has since found love with Cleveland Cavaliers star, Tristan Thompson, 26, and they’re happier than ever. “I kind of have a type, I guess,” she admitted in another KUWTK promo. “I don’t know what that is, but I was put on a blind date with Tristan, and that’s how I met Tristan.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!

