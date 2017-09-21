Standing by her man! Kevin Hart’s pregnant wife Eniko Parrish was spied out with the movie star near the set of his new flick ‘Night School’ in Georgia on Sept. 20, as his cheating scandal rages on. Check out the pic!

Although Kevin Hart, 38, is in hot water for getting “briefly involved” with model and actress Montia Sabbag, 27, his extremely pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 33, is still sticking by him — literally. Eniko, rocking a very impressive baby bump, was spotted joining him on the set of his new flick in Georgia on Sept. 20. Despite reports that Kevin has been unfaithful to his wife of over a year, and that he’s being extorted for millions of dollars over an alleged sex tape documenting said infidelity, she seemed more than happy to be at his side on the Atlanta set of Night School. Kevin was taking phone calls and Eniko was walking with her head held high. It looks like these two are putting on a brave front for the public, or are genuinely okay!

The pics of the, apparently, happy couple came on the same day that Montia, the woman featured on the alleged sex tape with Kevin, confirmed her quick but “intimate” relationship with Kevin. This comes as pics of the two partying together in Las Vegas in August surfaced. Today she said she is actually a victim, just like Kevin. She claims she had nothing to do with the extortion attempts that have reportedly been made against him. Click here to see pics of Montia.

“I’m not an extortionist. I had nothing to do with these recordings,” Montia said at a press conference, with her celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom at her side. “Someone apparently snuck cameras into Kevin Hart’s private hotel suite in Las Vegas and recorded bedroom images of the two of them,” Lisa said.

