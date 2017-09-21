Scary. Karrueche Tran explains why she got a restraining order against Chris Brown in a new, surprising interview! Here’s what she said!

Karrueche Tran, 29, sat down with Ebro Darden, 42, on NYC’s Hot 97 Morning Show to discuss some upcoming projects on Sept. 21, but like a bad penny, her previous relationship with Chris Brown, 28, came up again. That’s when she subtly revealed why she decided to get a restraining order against her former BF! “For my safety,”she replied when asked about the ruling, which was finalized in June. “Yeah…it just got to a point where it’s just like, ‘I can’t,'” she added when asked to elaborate their messy breakup.

The gorgeous actress went on to explain that the complications surrounding her parting ways with Chris were making it difficult to live her life the way she wanted, which she wasn’t willing to put up with. “I live in LA. I’m from LA so I move around how I want to move, you know what I’m saying, so that’s what I felt that I needed.” This has us wanting to know what happened between these two more than ever! Head here to check out more photos of the stunning thespian!

As we previously reported, she was granted a 5-year restraining order against the crooner after telling the courts he “punched” her in the stomach and threw her down a flight of stairs during their relationship. She also claimed Chris threatened violence against her after their romance came to an end, even demanding several of his gifts back. Just terrifying. Considering Chris’ violent history with another ex, Rihanna, 29, we’re glad she took the legal action she did! Hopefully all this ugliness is in the rear-view mirror for Karrueche!

