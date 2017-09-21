Kimmel Torches ‘Creep’ Brian Kilmeade After Fox Host Slams His Healthcare Bill Takedown

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade just made a dangerous enemy. Jimmy Kimmel slammed the ‘phony creep’ for mocking his healthcare bill views. Watch here!

Watch out, Brian Kilmeade! Jimmy Kimmel, 49, has threatened the Fox & Friends co-host, 53, with a beatdown for saying he shouldn’t talk about politics on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. More specifically, Jimmy has used his monologue time on his September 19 episode to passionately oppose the proposed Republican healthcare bill, which will leave thousands, if not millions, of Americans without adequate coverage. Jimmy knows this firsthand because his infant son, Billy Kimmel, underwent open-heart surgery shortly after his birth (see photos of Billy in the gallery above).

Jimmy slammed GOP lawmakers for their horrible bill — oh, and Brian for some incredulous remarks made the next day. “Sunday’s politically charged Emmys may have been the lowest rated in history, but that’s not stopping Hollywood elites like comedian Jimmy Kimmel from pushing their politics on the rest of the country,” Brian said on Fox News on September 20. Not only was it tone deaf, but he’s mocking a man who is desperately afraid that his baby boy might die. Jimmy didn’t take his remarks lightly, totally torching him in his September 20 monologue for his cruel remarks, and for apparently being a kiss-ass.

“This is a guy, Brian Kilmeade, who whenever I see him kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman,” Jimmy told the audience. “He’s such a fan…He follows we on Twitter. He asked me to write a blurb for his book, which I did. He calls my agent looking for projects. He’s dying to be a member of the Hollywood elite.” He noted that Brian wasn’t elite because “nobody will hire him to be one.” Drag him!

He said that Brain’s comment was “particularly annoying,” because of the personal connection Jimmy has to the healthcare bill. He offered to teach Brian a lesson about it the next time he sees him. “The reason I’m talking about this is because my son had an open-heart surgery and has to have two more, and because of that, I learned that there are kids with no insurance in the same situation. I don’t get anything out of this, Brian, you phony little creep. Oh I’ll pound you when I see you.”

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Kimmel’s healthcare comments or are you on Brian’s side with this one? Let us know.