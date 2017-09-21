Janet Jackson Sweetly Cradles Baby Son Eissa, 8 Mos., During Lunch Outing & Our Hearts Are Bursting

SO precious! Janet Jackson couldn’t have been glowing more as she gently held her cute son Eissa on a mother-son lunch date. Looking as slim & radiant as ever, she was certainly a doting mom! See more pics here.

Janet Jackson, 51, may be in the middle of a bitter divorce with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, 42, but she couldn’t have looked happier while out and about with their baby son, Eissa Al Mana, eight months, on Sept. 20. Holding her bundle of joy close, the singer dined at upscale Hollywood restaurant, The Ivy, and not only did she looked healthy and stylish, but baby Eissa was SO cute that our hearts are completely melting at these pics. Even better, although Janet gave birth to Eissa in January, fans haven’t gotten to see too much of the little cutie, so these adorable snapshots are a real treat! Click here to see sweet photos of celeb moms with their kids.

Surrounded by her entourage, the superstar donned velvety red lipstick, neutral eye makeup, and all black. She had her hair styled in a neat, curly topknot. Eissa may possibly be one of the most stylish youngsters around, as he sported a chambray button-down, tiny camo cargo shorts, and classic Adidas sneakers. And while Eissa is Janet’s only child, the singer has seemed to adapt to motherhood beautifully. The two looked absolutely precious together!

Janet is currently on her State of the World tour across the US, after splitting from Wissam, a Qatari businessman whom she wed in 2012. The pair announced their separation back in April, when their son was just three months old. Janet and Eissa’s mother-son outing comes amidst reports that she “isn’t in a position to date.” “Janet is really not in a position to get involved with someone at this time,” a source told E! News. “She is open for something more down the line.”

Acknowledging rumors she’s gotten back together with ex Jermaine Dupri, the source explained, “They are in the talks of new projects.” Dating or not, Janet certainly seems to be overjoyed about being a mom, and it seems like, at least for now, she’s perfectly content spending all her free time with Eissa. We totally don’t blame her either, just LOOK at that sweet face!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — doesn’t Janet seem like an amazing mom? Do you think Eissa is as adorable as we do?