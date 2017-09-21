iHeartRadio Music Festival: Everything To Know & How To Watch

The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival is a star-studded event you don’t want to miss… and you don’t have to! Find out how to tune in, even if you can’t be in Vegas!

Guys, the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival has the sickest line-up, you aren’t going to want to miss a minute. Luckily, there are multiple ways you can tune into all the fun, even if you aren’t in Las Vegas for the festival that starts on Sept. 22! This year’s lineup includes The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Harry Styles and Niall Horan, plus Macy’s iHeartRadio Rising Star winner James Maslow.

The two-day festival includes 20+ artists, performing at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The first night features several of today’s top performers, including Coldplay, P!nk, and Thirty Seconds To Mars, while the fun continues into September 23, which is an all-day festival. Day 2 takes place in the Daytime Village, with Migos, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Cyrus and more taking the stage. That night, the fun will return to the T-Mobile Arena, with Miley, Lorde, DJ Khaled and four other huge stars, plus so many surprises! Are you dying for a One Direction reunion?! Liam Payne & Zayn — come through!

Can’t be in Vegas for the shows? No problem. You can tune into the iHeartRadio Music Festival via free livestream on CWTV.com beginning at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT! The performances will also be broadcast all weekend on the iHeartRadio app via the iHeartRadio Music Festival station and iHeartMedia radio stations across the country. That’s not all! The CW will broadcast the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5 in an exclusive, two-night special from 8 pm to 10 pm ET/PT!

