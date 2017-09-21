Gigi Hadid Splits Crotch Of Pants & Expertly Sews Up The Hole During Bumpy Car Ride

A Fashion Week disaster was averted for Gigi Hadid after she split the crotch of her pants in Milan on Sept. 20. The supermodel recovered like a pro and sewed up the rip in the car, and the results are pretty impressive. Check it out!

Gigi Hadid, 22, looked like an absolute queen when she stepped out in Milan wearing plaid pink pants and a matching, oversized coat on Sept. 20 — but the stiff trousers proved to be a bit of a problem. At some point, the crotch of the 22-year-old’s pants ripped! Luckily, it doesn’t seem like the hole was caught in any paparazzi photos, but Gigi revealed the wardrobe malfunction on her Instagram story that night. Like any good model, it appears Gigi had an emergency sewing kit handy, because she was able to sew up the seam with pink thread while driving to her next stop.

“Just had to stitch my pants in the car,” she wrote, along with a photo of the stitches. “An interesting experience thanks to the cobblestone streets of Milan.” Sure, her handiwork isn’t perfect, but it’s still pretty impressive for someone riding in a car, and it seems to have done the trick! With her busy, busy schedule during Fashion Week, the supermodel has no time for anything that might slow her down, so she wasn’t going to let a little rip in her pants delay the night!

Before heading to Milan, Gigi spent some time in London, where she proudly debuted the third season of her TOMMY x GIGI collection with Tommy Hilfiger. “Thank you for everything Tommy Hilfiger,” she gushed after the show. “The greatest mentor I could ever ask for. I’m so grateful for this experience and the people you have brought into my life who also teach me so much. Priceless.”

