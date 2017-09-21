Gigi Hadid Is Giving Us Serious Cersei Lannister Vibes At Moschino

Um, is this Milan Fashion Week or ‘Game Of Thrones’? Gigi Hadid seriously channeled Cersei in a short, blonde wig on the runway on Sept. 21. Do you love her look?

Fashion Week always gives us unexpected beauty looks. Earlier in the day on Sept. 21, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner hit the Fendi runway with bright blue and green hair! Last year, in March 2016, Kendall wore a blonde wig at Balmain. Blonde Gigi wore a long brown wig at the same show! Switch-a-roo!

For the Moschino Spring/Summer 2018 show during Milan Fashion Week, Gigi looked SO different with her makeup and short blonde wig. She gave us a ’60s vibe with that pixie cut, and a ’90s vibe with that makeup. Her lips were lined dark and her brows were super dark and full. She had cat eye liner and long lashes. With that hair, she honestly looked just like Cersei Lannister from Game Of Thrones!

Gigi literally looked like a flower bouquet, with blooms springing up all around her face for one look. She was wearing a white flower “wrap” with a big red bow tied around her waist. For another look, she channeled a flamingo, wearing a pink feather dress. She accessorized that look with a black, studded leather jacket, tiny hat, and fishnet stockings. Gigi’s sister Bella also walked in the show, and their mother Yolanda was there to cheer them on! Bella and Gigi are KILLING IT during fashion week!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Gigi Hadid’s Moschino hair look — did it remind you of Cersei Lannister?