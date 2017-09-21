Somehow touching and sexy! Selena Gomez’s life-saving friend Francia Raisa shows off her tight tummy and scar following the singer’s kidney transplant in new pics! Check them out!

If there’s one name you should take away from this eventful month, it’s Francia Raisa! The 29-year-old stunner and Selena Gomez‘s, 25, BFF is on her way to becoming a household name after news broke on Sept. 14 that she offered up one of her kidneys to help her pop star pal! Now, Francia is posting some gym snaps showcasing the scar following the procedure! Of course, that means we got a glimpse of the actress’s toned stomach as well! Head here for more pics of Selena and Francia together!

In the images, Francia lifts weights in a ball cap, sports bra and workout leggings, putting her fit figure and incredible abs on display! So sexy! And although it’s small, the scar from her surgery is evident as well. It’s a tiny mark but it represents a huge sacrifice! Also, frankly, considering her stunning look, we’re expecting to see a whole lot more of Francia in the future!

As we previously reported, Francia’s decision to give Selena one of her kidneys to help her battle lupus, an autoimmune disease, only brought the two girls closer! In fact, judging from Selena’s mother Mandy Teefey‘s words, it sounds like Francia is part of the family now! “Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter…thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families,” she wrote, commenting on the now-famous photo of the two girls holding hands while lying side-by-side in the hospital together. “We survived from all the love, prayers and God.”

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these pics as much as us?! Can’t wait for more stills from the beautiful brunette! Let us know below!