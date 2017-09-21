Fergie Gets Down In Steamy ‘Like It Ain’t Nuttin’ Video

Fergie is absolutely sizzling in her new music video for ‘Like It Ain’t Nuttin,’ which might just be one of her best videos yet. Watch The Dutchess show off her epic moves!

Fergie, 42, continues her red-hot comeback with the video for “Like It Ain’t Nuttin’,” which dropped today, Sept. 21. “Hey, what’cha gonna do when I step in the room?” she asks on the hot track, adding, “Betcha y’all ballers gonna rock to the tune.” Damn right, we are. Watch the new visual via Vevo above!

Fergie, who wears blonde and black wigs throughout the video, serves up some pretty sick dance moves and rocks a series of super sexy outfits. You know there are thigh-high boots involved and we want every look, stat. The track will appear on her highly-anticipated upcoming album Double Dutchess (Sept. 22) and we can’t wait to hear the whole thing. See more of Fergie’s best music video pics here.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “Like It Ain’t Nuttin’:”

Not, not a, not, not a damn thing, swimming in green

Diamond on the neck, got a diamond on the ring

Cash rules everything around me, cream

Dolla, dolla bills all around me, me

I don’t mean to brag, I don’t mean to boast

I didn’t mean to roll up to the club in the ghost

I didn’t mean to pull out a bottle of the mo

Do the champagne shower spread, spraying on the clothes I didn’t mean to hurt ’em, I didn’t mean to kill ’em

I didn’t mean to make 10, 20, 100 million

And ever since I made it, I been murdered on the ceiling

I know why they be hatin’, cause I be

And now I’m cold, cool and cold, chilling like a villain

They feeling my diamonds, the gold on my grillin

I smile like I swallowed a jeweler

I’m ill and I’m sick with the paper my bank keep on filling, uh

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Fergie’s new video? Tell us how it measures up to her other ones!