Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & Kaia Gerber Rock Insane Green & Blue Hair On Runway

Fashion is fun, and the models of the moment showcased a unique beauty look on Sept. 21 for the Fendi show in Milan, Italy. See pics of their green and blue hair below!

Models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber all hit the Fendi runway in Milan with very interesting hairstyles on Sept. 21! Models had hair styled in a deep side part with a thick “bang” on one side dyed either bright blue or bright green! Kendall had green hair, while Bella, Gigi and Kaia had blue locks. It was cut blunt — a sharp look. The models also wore a very dark and dramatic winged cat eye look and bare lips. Sexy! Kendall posed backstage with designer Karl Lagerfeld, who was rocking his signature white ponytail, of course.

All of the models have been super busy since fashion week kicked off in New York on Sept. 7. Gigi just flew to Milan after walking in the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in London on September 19th, where she showcased her own collection with the American designer. This was her third collection with Tommy and it was amazing! Bella walked in that show as well.

Kendall and Kaia battled it out earlier this month for the title of Queen of New York Fashion Week — both girls were in major shows like Alexander Wang, and Kendall walked in Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors. Kaia walked in Calvin Klein, Coach, Marc Jacobs and Rihanna’s Fenty X Puma show.

