Are Dean Unglert & Kristina Schulman Back Together After ‘BIP’ Love Triangle? — D-Lo Spills The Tea

OMG! Have ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ stars Dean and Kristina rekindled their romance, even after their wild split on the show over Danielle?

In a new interview, Dean Unglert‘s old flame, Danielle Lombard, revealed that he’s trying to make it work with Kristina Schulman again. “From what I know, he’s trying to work things out with Kristina,” D-Lo told The Ben and Ashley Almost Famous podcast. Where does that leave Danielle? In the dust, unfortunately — but she seems okay with that, as she said herself, “I’m trying to be respectful and keep my distance.” This was Danielle’s first interview after having a seriously awkward sit down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with both Dean and Kristina. Since their love triangle was such a crazy plot point on the last season of Bachelor In Paradise, we can’t imagine it’s easy for the three of them to be in the same place at the same time.

As the podcast interview went on, Danielle shared that she hasn’t been in touch with Dean much. She also made it very clear that there was no hope for them anyway, which is a good thing since he’s retreated back to vying for Kristina’s affection. “I haven’t talked to him in a while. I’ve said my peace. He’ll text me here and there to see how I’m doing but there’s no romantic relationship,” Danielle explained. “For me, after watching the show and the things he said, I don’t see how or why I would want to continue a relationship with him.” However, she added that she doesn’t “hold anything against” Dean, but that she’s “disappointed” with how he handled the love triangle drama. “I just want to move forward,” she said. Good for you, Danielle!

