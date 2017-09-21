Celebs In Great Coats — Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & More Fashion Inspo For Fall

Stars like Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have already rocked cute coats this fall. See their fashion picks and get inspiration for your winter wardrobe below!

Saying goodbye to summer is always bittersweet, but with the cooler weather comes the opportunity to wear some great fall fashion! Check out these celebrities in coats and get ideas for your next shopping trip! Gigi Hadid stepped out in London on Sept. 18 wearing a a long mohair wool coat from the Fall 2017 TommyxGigi collection. The next day, on Sept. 19, Gigi wore a black leather jacket with leopard print accents, and her name emblazoned on the back, inspired by a piece from the TOMMY HILFIGER archives. The Tommy runway show just happened in London, but you can get the coats on Tommy’s website thanks to his “TommyNow” initiative. Speaking of the runway, Rita Ora rocked a light blue Miu Miu coat straight off the runway from their Fall / Winter collection. We LOVE it and she looks amazing in this dramatic piece.

Emma Stone looked chic and comfortable in the Branca-R bomber jacket by SOIA & KYO. The hood and fur trim is removable, so you can wear it in a bunch of ways. She wore it at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 2 with jeans, but this is the perfect piece to be dressed up or down. SOIA & KYO has a ton of different styles — leather, wool, down, knits and many more. The coats are LOVED by celebs and have been spotted on Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Taylor Swift, Mila Kunis and many more!

Selena Gomez rocked a long, gray plaid coat while filming a Woody Allen movie in New York earlier in September. She also rocked a tan leather jacket at the Coach fashion show in NYC. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid wore a plaid CLAUDIA LI coat in London on Sept. 19. In New York on Sept. 7, Reese Witherspoon kept it chic and classic in a Burberry trench coat — the perfect transitional piece.

HollywoodLifers, click through our gallery to see celebrities in great coats and get inspired this fall and winter!