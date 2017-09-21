Audrina Patridge Claims Ex Shoved Her, Will Abduct Their Baby & More — See Restraining Order

The restraining order filed by Audrina Patridge against Corey Bohan is extremely upsetting, as she reveals her fears that he could take their baby, has allegedly threatened to take his own life, and more. HollywoodLife.com has the docs for you.

Audrina Patridge, 32, is extremely concerned about her husband, Corey Bohan, 35, according to the legal documents she filed in Orange County, California on September 20. In the documents, which HollywoodLife.com has obtained a copy of, Audrina petitions for full legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old, Kirra. She has also petitioned for what is called “child abduction prevention”, claiming that she feels Corey could possibly take their child out of the country without her permission. “His entire family, other than myself and my daughter, resides in Australia, the document reads on page seven out of thirteen. The document also claims that Corey is a citizen of Australia, too.

“He tried to hide our marriage certificate and our daughter’s birth certificate; discovered these documents in his suitcase and made copies,” Audrina also wrote. “The family residence is my separate property and we have a prenuptial agreement that provides he has no interest in my home.” As the documents go on, Audrina claims that Corey has a history of domestic violence. “I obtained temporary restraining orders against Respondent on September 18, 2017. He violated those orders on September 19th: by refusing to leave my house when my father and I arrived; by installing video cameras in 5 rooms of the house and videotaping me while I was in my home; and by calling me a ‘f–king c–t’ after the police had came to the house, and I walked to my car to leave.”

In even more disturbing details, Audrina claims that Corey has also threatened to take his own life. According to Audrina, on August 16, 2017, she had a very heated interaction with Corey in which he was allegedly being “aggressive” as she tried to leave. “I had Kirra in my arms, trying to leave. Respondent locked the door and pushed me back with her in my arms. I begged him to please let me go and take Kirra somewhere else, I didn’t want her around all this,” Audrina wrote in the documents. “[Corey] then let me pass, and ran downstairs in front of me and grabbed a big metal canister, saying if I left right now he was going to bash his head in with the canister tight in front of us — or better yet he would do it in the street so everyone could hear that it was all my fault.”

