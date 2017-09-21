Aaron Hernandez’s Autopsy Shows Ex-NFL Star Suffered From ‘Severe’ Case Of CTE

So sad! In new autopsy findings, former New England Patriots star and convicted killer Aaron Hernandez suffered from a debilitating brain injury found in many former NFL players. We have more on the discovery that he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Well this could explain a lot. Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez suffered from severe brain damage caused by CTE, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which has been linked to head trauma among former NFL players. The debilitating damage to the brain’s frontal lobe can lead to symptoms like violent mood swings, lack of impulse control, lack of judgement, depression and other cognitive difficulties. Aaron hanged himself inside his Massachusetts prison cell in April of 2017 while serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of friend Odin Lloyd.

After his death, his lawyer Jose Baez fought hard for his brain to be donated for study to see if he had suffered from CTE. Dr. Ann McKee, director of Boston University’s CTE Center, said on Sept. 21 that his brain had Stage 3 CTE. That’s the age usually found in a 67-year-old man! Stage 4 is the most severe level so he was already suffering from terrible brain trauma. “We are grateful to the family of Aaron Hernandez for donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF brain bank,” the Boston University CTE Center said in a statement.

Aaron was a standout college star at the University of Florida the year they won the NCAA championship in 2008, but didn’t get picked until the fourth round of the NFL draft due to off the field issues including a failed drug test, a bar fight and being linked to a shooting. He was picked by the Pats and proved to be a star player, catching 79 passes for 910 yards and seven touchdowns during his second season with the team in 2011. He was released in 2013 after being arrested for the shooting death of his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins sister’s boyfriend Odin, for which he was tried and convicted in 2015. See pics of Aaron, here.

Shayanna is now suing the Patriots and the NFL over the diagnosis, claiming in court papers that the team and league “were fully aware of the damage that could be inflicted from repetitive impact injuries and failed to disclose, treat or protect him from the dangers of such damage.” She has a four-year-old daughter Avielle by Aaron and lists the little girl as the main plaintiff. In a news conference, Jose told reporters that, “We’re told it was the most severe case they had ever seen for someone of Aaron’s age.” He was just 27-year-old when he committed suicide. In a July 2017 study of the brains of 111 former NFL players, 110 showed signs of CTE. The disease can only be determined post-mortem, but many former players have sued the league after claiming to suffer from symptoms related to CTE.

