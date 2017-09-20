‘Big Brother’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Win Season 19?

It all comes down to this. Will Paul, Christmas or Paul take home the half a million dollar prize at the end of ‘Big Brother?’ Follow along here for our season 19 finale live blog.

Paul Abrahamian, Christmas Abbott and Josh Martinez have fought really hard to get to this point. But only one person can win Big Brother. The first HOH competition continued with all three finalists holding onto the tale of a flying unicorn… a sentence I never knew I’d write. Whoever won that, would get to skip the second HOH and go right to the third, competing for the spot in the final two. The winner of the final HOH would get to choose who they wanted to take with them to the final two.

Once again, Paul won, and headed right to the third HOH comp. During the second competition, it was all about your knowledge in the game, plus your aim. While Josh seemed to have a tougher time, he actually beat Christmas by only seven minutes. So that meant the final HOH would be Paul V. Josh.

