Josh Martinez: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Big Brother’ Finalist

The ‘Big Brother’ finale has arrived, and Josh Martinez is still in the running to win it all. Before the Sept. 20 finale, here’s what you need to know about the fan fave!

1. Josh’s strategy this season has been simple. The 23-year-old revealed in his Big Brother bio that he’s willing to “lie, cheat, manipulate” to win. Hey, at least he’s honest! Executive producers Allison Grodner noted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Josh has had “an amazing arc going from being one foot out of the door in the first week to making it to the end.” He’s up against Christmas Abbott, 35, and Paul Abrahamian, 24, in the final fight for the $500,000 grand prize, and they shouldn’t underestimate him at all.

2. He calls houseguests “meatballs.” Calling his fellow contestants “meatballs” has become his thing, and fans love it. On his official Twitter account, Josh has # TeamMeatball written in his bio. Will the ultimate meatball win it all on Big Brother? Josh will deserve a full plate of spaghetti if he does.

3. Living in the Big Brother house hasn’t been easy. The contestants on Big Brother are cut off from the outside world while they’re doing the show. “The hardest part of living in the house will be being away from my family and not hearing from them,” Josh admitted before the show. “We are so close and my siblings are my best friends, so it will be really hard not having contact with them. However, they know that I’m living a dream and playing for them.”

4. He’s from Florida! Josh currently resides in Homestead, Florida. His job is in haircare sales.

5. He’s an outgoing guy. Josh is always up to try something new. He loves “playing sports, going to the gym, reading, hiking, traveling, meeting new people, being an adrenaline junkie, and having new experiences.”

The Big Brother finale airs Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

