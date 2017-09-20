What’s Coming To Netflix In October 2017: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 & More
October is almost here, and you know what that means — new movies and TV shows on Netflix! From the highly-anticipated new season of ‘Stranger Things’ to fan faves like ‘Miss Congeniality,’ here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in October!
Every month, new TV shows and movies come to Netflix. It’s always a great feeling to fire up Netflix and see what new titles are just waiting for you. In addition to all of the new Netflix original series and movies, some of your favorite films from the past are coming as well. Who doesn’t love watching Miss Congeniality time and time again? You know you want to watch Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby just one more time.
October means Halloween, and Netflix has a lot of spooky and scary titles for you to indulge in. Stranger Things season 2 will finally be released on Oct. 27, so start planning your binge parties now. Mindhunter is another highly-anticipated Netflix original series that will be hitting the subscription service in October. Mindhunter is the total opposite of Stranger Things. The show follows an agent in the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit tracks down serial killers and rapists. Check out all the titles coming to Netflix below!
Oct. 1:
88 Minutes
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Before Midnight
Blood Diamond
Boogie Nights
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cleverman: Season 2
Death Sentence
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eagle vs. Shark
Eyes Wide Shut
Generation Iron 2
Ghost Patrol
I Love You, Man
Ice Guardians
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Made of Honor
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Must Love Dogs
Never Let Me Go
No Reservations
Penelope
PJ Masks: Season 1
Set Up
The Reaping
Tokyo Idols
Tommy Boy
Vanished
Veronica
OCTOBER 2:
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
Sleeping with Other People
OCTOBER 3:
13 Demons
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cult of Chucky
The Survivalist
OCTOBER 4:
Raw
OCTOBER 5:
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schitt’s Creek: Season 3
The Fosters: Season 5
OCTOBER 6:
ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
OCTOBER 7:
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
Middle Man
OCTOBER 10:
Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Skyjacker’s Tale
OCTOBER 11:
Donnie Darko
OCTOBER 12:
Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
OCTOBER 13:
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
OCTOBER 15:
Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
LEGO: City: Season 1
Money
OtherLife
She Makes Comics
West Coast Customs: Season 6
OCTOBER 17:
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
OCTOBER 19:
Wedding Unplanned
OCTOBER 20:
1922 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Haters Back Off: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
OCTOBER 23:
Meet the Robinsons
While We’re Young
OCTOBER 24:
Wanted: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wanted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mist: Season 1
OCTOBER 25:
The Hateful Eight
The Final Master
La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
OCTOBER 26:
Strange Weather
OCTOBER 27:
Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
OCTOBER 28:
Pup Star: Better 2Gether
OCTOBER 30:
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
OCTOBER 31:
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HollywoodLifers, what are you most excited to see on Netflix in October? Let us know!