What’s Coming To Netflix In October 2017: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 & More

October is almost here, and you know what that means — new movies and TV shows on Netflix! From the highly-anticipated new season of ‘Stranger Things’ to fan faves like ‘Miss Congeniality,’ here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in October!

Every month, new TV shows and movies come to Netflix. It’s always a great feeling to fire up Netflix and see what new titles are just waiting for you. In addition to all of the new Netflix original series and movies, some of your favorite films from the past are coming as well. Who doesn’t love watching Miss Congeniality time and time again? You know you want to watch Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby just one more time.

October means Halloween, and Netflix has a lot of spooky and scary titles for you to indulge in. Stranger Things season 2 will finally be released on Oct. 27, so start planning your binge parties now. Mindhunter is another highly-anticipated Netflix original series that will be hitting the subscription service in October. Mindhunter is the total opposite of Stranger Things. The show follows an agent in the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit tracks down serial killers and rapists. Check out all the titles coming to Netflix below!

Oct. 1:

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

OCTOBER 2:

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

OCTOBER 3:

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

OCTOBER 4:

Raw

OCTOBER 5:

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schitt’s Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

OCTOBER 6:

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

OCTOBER 7:

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

Middle Man

OCTOBER 10:

Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Skyjacker’s Tale

OCTOBER 11:

Donnie Darko

OCTOBER 12:

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

OCTOBER 13:

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

OCTOBER 15:

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

LEGO: City: Season 1

Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

West Coast Customs: Season 6

OCTOBER 17:

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

OCTOBER 19:

Wedding Unplanned

OCTOBER 20:

1922 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

OCTOBER 23:

Meet the Robinsons

While We’re Young

OCTOBER 24:

Wanted: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mist: Season 1

OCTOBER 25:

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

OCTOBER 26:

Strange Weather

OCTOBER 27:

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

OCTOBER 28:

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

OCTOBER 30:

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

OCTOBER 31:

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

