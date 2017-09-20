Real Madrid Vs. Real Betis Live Stream: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return To La Liga Online

He’s baaaaaack! After serving out his suspension, Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to La Liga, as Real Madrid takes on Real Betis on Sept. 20. The game kicks off at 4:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

It’s been nearly a month since La Liga’s 2017-18 season kicked off, but it hasn’t felt completely right. Something’s been missing – oh yeah! Cristiano Ronaldo! The 32-year-old has been sitting at home for the first four games of the new season, as he was slapped with a major suspension. Now that he’s done his time, Ronaldo is ready to join Real Madrid on the pitch to chase down another Liga championship. Los Blancos will welcome Real Betis to Santiago Bernabeu stadium for this match that will double as Ronaldo’s homecoming.

So, to recap: while leading Real Madrid to defeat Barcelona and win the Spanish Super Cup (aka Supercoa de Espana) Cristiano was suspended five games after shoving the back of a referee. Ronaldo was sent off the pitch after picking up two penalty cards: one for taking off his shirt in celebration of a goal, per the Washington Post, and another for diving. The red card had Cristiano seeing red, and he gave the ref an irritated shove. That’s a big no-no, and Spanish soccer slapped Cristiano with a four-game ban (on top of the 1-game he got for his red card.) He sat out of the second leg of the Super Cup and the first four games of Real Madrid’s new season.

While Real Madrid has done fine without Ronaldo – winning the Super Cup and doing well in the first four games – they haven’t really been as dominant. While Los Blancos had no problem dispatching Deportivo de La Coruna and Real Sociediad, both Valencia and Levante held the defending La Liga champs to a draw. While that isn’t horrible by any means, those results are disappointing to Madridistas, as their team is ending their first month of play at seventh place.

Ronaldo did see some action when Real Madrid took on Apoel Nicosia in the opening match of the 2017-18 Champions League season. Cristiano scored a brace, and according to Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, 45, Ronaldo didn’t score more because he was rusty! “”[Cristiano] is the best in the world, he is always there, always scoring goals,” Zinedine said, per ESPN FC.”If he had been on form today, he scores four. We know what Cristiano can do. We are happy with the second half, and with the clean sheet.”

