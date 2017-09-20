‘Mad Pooper’ Still Loose On The Streets Of Colorado: Police Investigating & Concerned

Ew! For one family in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the past few weeks have been rather crappy (pun intended), as a mystery jogger has allegedly been taking weekly dumps outside their home.

Police in Colorado Springs, Colorado are actively investigating a s***ty situation, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, as a mystery jogger has been taking weekly dumps outside one family’s home. This mystery woman, who has yet to be identified, has been dubbed “The Mad Pooper” by Cathy Budde, who told KKTV that her children were the first ones to see the jogger in the act (shorts down, squatting, and everything), according to Huffington Post. Cathy told the radio station that she asked the woman, “Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids? She’s like, ’Yeah, sorry!′” Sadly, a sign asking the woman to stop hasn’t worked just yet. Fortunately, for Cathy’s family’s sake, the police are looking into the situation.

Lt. Howard Black of the Colorado Springs Police Department tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “This is still an active investigation, and we have not identified the suspect yet. We are concerned about the mental health aspect of this case. We can not be indifferent to someone having a mental issue. We want to get her identified and if she needs some assistance, we will get her the help she needs.” He also says, “We don’t have any evidence, we are not collecting any poo samples.”

Lt. Howard Black also told Huffington Post that the suspect has taken dumps in several others parts of the neighborhood as well. At least, according to witness statements. To hear more about “The Mad Pooper,” watch the news video below.

