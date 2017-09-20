Rosie O’Donnell: Friends Worried About Her After Michelle Rounds Death & Twitter War With Daughter

Rosie O’Donnell is going through a tough time, with the suicide of her ex-wife and her public feud with pregnant daughter Chelsea. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how pals are worried about her emotional state.

Whew, Rosie O’Donnell‘s personal life has been chock full of pain and drama lately. First her 46-year-old ex-wife Michelle Rounds died in an apparent suicide on Sept. 11, then her feud with estranged daughter Chelsea O’Donnell Alliegro, 20, escalated into a public battle. All of this has pals of the 55-year-old comedienne worried that all of this misery could be too much for the heart attack survivor. “Rosie’s friends are worried about her, they’re all very concerned about her emotional state right now. They’re begging her to find a way to work this out with Chelsea, off of the internet. It’s very, very hard for Rosie though because Chelsea won’t speak to her, so she feels like the only way to reach her is by posting stuff online,” a source close to Rosie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

Chelsea fired the opening shot by telling DailyMail TV that she’s nine weeks pregnant and that, “It’s very exciting and I’m looking forward to it. But Rosie will not be in my child’s life — and no, I do not feel sad about that to be honest.” That caused the former talk show host to go to war on Twitter with messages to the girl that she adopted at three-months old.

“We have been here before Chelsea. You wanna go a few rounds in public. Seems so,” Rosie tweeted on Sept. 19 before accusing her daughter of trying to cash in on Michelle’s apparent suicide. “Michelle’s death = money 4 Chelsea,” she added after Chelsea talked to the Daily Mail about her former stepmom’s passing. Rosie also wrote, “What will you do with no tabloids to call. No one to blame but you. You child. You same same same.” Yikes!

“Rosie’s desperate to get through to her daughter. It’s true they’ve had their issues in the past, but it’s never been this bad between them. Rosie is putting the majority of the blame for the current state of things on Chelsea husband Nick (Alliegro). Rosie sees him as the instigator and the person responsible for this rift with her daughter. You can see why she feels that way too. Chelsea is barely out of her teens and Nick’s in his mid-thirties. And according to Rosie he’s very controlling. She’s tried everything to get Chelsea away from him, that’s why Chelsea won’t speak to her right now. It’s a heartbreaking situation, poor Rosie is beside herself over this.” our insider adds.

