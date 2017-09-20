She’s back! NeNe Leakes appears in the trailer for the upcoming 10th Season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and the drama is about to begin! Check it out right here!

OMG! The trailer for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has dropped and everyone’s favorite frenemy NeNe Leakes, 49, has returned to dish our the shady fun! “I am back and of course the haters know I’m here!” she proudly says in the promo for the forthcoming season! We can already tell this is going to get wild! This is her first full-time role since appearing in since Season 7. She made an appearance in Season 8 but was tragically MIA in Season 9. HEAD HERE TO SEE THE TRAILER.

And NeNe isn’t the only fan-favorite making her triumphant return this year! Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 39, has signed on for a recurring role! She left the beloved show in Season 5, only to make a brief appearance in Season 9. The trailer also showcases the antics of Sheree Whitfield, 47, Kandi Burruss, 41, Porsha Williams, 36, Kenya Moore, 46, and Cynthia Bailey, 50! The gangs back together, so prepare for fireworks! Check out for more pics from previous seasons of RHOA right here!

Based on the trailer alone, we know this season involves a 911 call, Kenya possibly being married (what?!), and Sheree’s new romance with someone in prison! NeNe calls the mystery man a “con artist.” “I hope he don’t con her out of Chateau Sheree,” Kandi responds. Let’s not forget Kim questioning the validity of Kenya’s nuptials. “She married a fan!” she cries during NeNe’s white party in July! Also, Cynthia must tell Peter Thomas that there’s someone new in her life despite endless hints that they could patch things up. And NeNe and Porsha look ready for war! Clearly peaches are about to fly! The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres November 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU as excited for NeNe’s return as we are?! Let us know below!