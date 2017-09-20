Milky Chance Teases New Music & Shares Their Favorite NYC Memories

You’ve probably heard Milky Chance’s alluring hits ‘Cocoon’ and ‘Stolen Dance.’ Now, the German alt-rock band is gearing up for a headline tour, but first they made a stop at The Meadows, where they had one of the most amped crowds all weekend.

I caught up with Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch of Milky Chance at The Meadows in NYC on Sept. 15. This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity, and you can click through the gallery for pics of the band.

How is the tour going so far?

Clemens: It’s a long year but it’s been good! Half is over and we have another half to go. Festival season is almost over — this is kind of the last run here, with four festivals, then the headline shows begin. We’re excited for that.

Where did your band name come from?

Clemens: There’s no story or meaning, really. We just came up with it before we started the project.

What’s the first thing you feel when you step onstage?

Philipp: It depends. You can be in a different mood from day to day, so that changes. You can be overwhelmed or stressed out or sad. But there’s always excitement.

Clemens: The stage is the place to let your emotions out, and have music bring out your mood and feelings.

Working on any new music?

Clemens: Yeah, we’re already working on new stuff! We’re recording demos and collecting ideas. It’s a busy time touring, so it’s hard to find time.

Have you ever met a celebrity who was a fan of your band?

Philipp: Anastasia! We were in Germany and she was like, you sound good! It’s crazy because I listened to that music as a kid.

Who makes you starstruck?

Philipp: Stevie Wonder.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song would you want them to hear first?

Philipp: From album one, I’d probably say “Stunner.”

Clemens: For the second record, maybe “Doing Good.” It’s hard to pick one song! It depends on the person.

Finally, what’s your favorite New York memory?

Philipp: Playing Central Park Summerstage in 2015.

Clemens: Arriving three years ago for the first time, it was nice for us because we’d never been here. We were basically the boys from the small town in Germany being in the Big Apple! We just knew what we’d seen on television so it was cool to discover everything.

