Melania Trump Mocked For Condemning Cyberbullying When Donald Is A Huge One

Every first lady has a personal cause, and Melania Trump, 47, decided that she’s going to combat cyberbullying. Um…what? People were shaking their heads when Melania announced it after husband Donald Trump‘s inauguration, and they’re freaking out even more now. Melania gave a passionate speech at the United Nations on September 20 about the importance of teaching kindness to children, and how world leaders should join her in stopping online bullying.

“Nothing could be more worthy or urgent a cause than preparing future generations for adulthood with true moral clarity and responsibility,” Melania said before the UN delegation. “To achieve this, we must come together for the good of our children and their future. Therefore, we must teach each child the virtues of empathy and communication that are at the core of the kindness, mindfulness, integrity, and leadership which can only be taught by example. I hope you will join me in committing to teaching the next generation to lead by, and honor, the Golden Rule: do unto others as they would do unto you…We must turn our focus to the message and content they are exposed to on a daily basis through social media, the bullying they experience online and in person.”

Really??? It’s understandable that the people watching at home were positively baffled (us included) that Melania couldn’t see what’s wrong with her speech. Her husband constantly lashes out online at the press, his enemies, Democrats, and even members of his administration he doesn’t like that day. He’s particularly cruel when it comes to women he doesn’t like. Though anything he does isn’t quite shocking anyone, people were appalled at a recent tweet he retweeted, a doctored video showing him hitting a golfball that hit Hillary Clinton, 69, in the back.

Melania went on to say, “by our own example we must teach children to be good students of the world they will inherit. We must remember that they are watching and listening, so we must never miss an opportunity to teach life’s many ethical lessons along the way. As adults, we are not merely responsible; we are accountable.” On Twitter, people urged Melania to maybe clue the president in on the Golden Rule and how he needs to be held accountable, too:

Melania Trump's United Nations speech preached about setting an example for our children and preventing bullying… Start with your husband pic.twitter.com/Lq3u2eGoic — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump talking about cyber bullying when her husband is the absolute worst offender is just Twilight Zone worthy. Disturbing family. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 20, 2017

So far, Melania Trump's war against online bullies has consisted only of this: pic.twitter.com/WSUME2L3cR — Donald J Orwell (@DonaldJOrwell) September 20, 2017

Melania's speech at the UN has to be a joke. HAS TO BE! She CANNOT be serious. Melanie, go home and give this speech to your HUSBAND!!! — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 20, 2017

Melania spoke at UN Event about raising our children to be "morally responsible adults." In other words, teaching them to NOT be like Trump. — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump condemning bullying is like Dottie Sandusky condemning pedophilia. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump needs to fix her own family's habit of cyber bullying before preaching to the world. — Ragan Walker (@raganwalker) September 20, 2017

Melania trump condemning online bullying…Well this is awkward #InsulterInChief 😬😬😬😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/Y0BT33fg0H — shea (@Shea1985) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump is giving an anti bullying speech, she should start with her husband who has tweeted out threats of violence against women. — Simar (@sahluwal) September 20, 2017

Hey Melania… Maybe we could start with @realDonaldTrump sharing gifs of women being hit by golf balls? — Victoria Veruca Salt (@trumpanzeetamer) September 20, 2017

