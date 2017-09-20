Lesbian Couple Jailed For 20 Years For Beating 5-Year-Old With A Hammer

Absolutely gut-wrenching. Two women have been sentenced to 20 years in prison after attacking their 5-year-old son with a hammer, resulting in 2 seizures. Here’s the details.

In what might arguably be the most horrific story you’re going to stumble upon today, Oklahoma residents Rachel Stevens and Kayla Stevens have been sentenced to 20 years in prison after duct-tapping their son’s eyes shut, kicking him in the groin and beating him with a hammer. This heartbreaking story begins in Dec. 2015, when their son was flown to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. for seizures and lesions on his face. Doctors discovered he had several broken bones in various stages of healing. He was also reportedly malnourished. Authorities were called by the hospital and on January 12, 2016 the two women were arrested.

After a thorough investigation, the police determined that the young boy did not injure himself, ultimately charging his mother and step mother. And if all that isn’t sickening enough, Rachel and Kayla created a GoFundMe page for their son, claiming he picked at his own face and he was having seizures because he fell down, according to NewsOn6. They were requesting donations for his medical bills. Take a look back at 2017’s saddest celeb deaths right here.

On Friday, Sept. 15, they plead no contest to child abuse and child neglect charges. Part of their plea deal includes a stipulation prohibiting the women from contacting the child. “It was a conclusion that was carefully discussed with the family,” Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said, via the Daily Mail. “The nature of the injuries were very severe, but the child is doing very well now in a loving home. He is a completely different child now than when this (case) first came in. He received the most wonderful care and is in a great home right now, and I feel confident that he is going to be OK.”

