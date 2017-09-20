Kim Kardashian Urging La La Anthony To Work Things Out With Carmelo: ‘It’s Worth Fixing’

Carmelo Anthony may be ‘waiting as long’ as it takes for La La to take him back, but if Kim Kardashian has any say in the matter, it won’t be a long while. The ‘KUWTK’ is urging La La to take her man back!

“La La [Anthony]‘s friends all have different opinions on whether or not she should take Carmelo [Anthony] back. Kim Kardashian is encouraging her to work it out. She loves them together and thinks it’s worth fixing. But not all of her friends agree — some of them think she’s way better off without him,” a friend of La La’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We love that Kim is such a hopeless romantic, but their potential reunion comes down to whether or not La La truly wants Carmelo back. Ultimately, it’s La La’s decision to make, but having a friend like Kim pushing her one way, may work in Carmelo’s favor. Click here for more pics of La La Anthony!

As we previously told you, La La, 38, and Carmelo, 33, have been estranged for months, after rumors suggested he cheated on her. And he’s been trying to win her back ever since. In fact, when Wendy Williams told La La about Carmelo trying to win her back — during an interview in June — La La said, “Why wouldn’t he!?” Ha! She further explained, “Marriages are tough. It’s filled with ups and downs and we’re just going through a time right now. But him and I are the best of friends and our number one commitment is to our son, Kiyan.”

La La and Carmelo have yet to file for divorce, so there’s still a good chance they’ll get back together. And the fact that Kim is urging La La to take Carmelo back may just be what they need to initiate a reconciliation. But even if that takes some time, Carmelo is “waiting as long” as it takes.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel? Should La La take Carmelo back? Are they better together or apart? Tell us below!