Kevin Hart Appears To Get Cozy With Another Woman In Vegas Just Before Alleged Sex Video

New photos appear to Kevin Hart and another woman looking pretty close in a Las Vegas club, and they were reportedly taken just hours before he was allegedly filmed in a ‘sexually suggestive’ video.

Kevin Hart is currently at the center of an extortion scandal, with an unidentified woman threatening to release a “sexually provocative” video of him if he does not pay up. Now, TMZ has obtained photos that appear to show him cozying up to someone who’s not his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, in a Las Vegas club in August, and they were reportedly taken on the same night the alleged bedroom video was filmed. In the pics, a man, who the site identifies as Kevin, can be seen chatting up a woman who’s seated on a ledge. In one shot, their heads are even nuzzled together as she speaks closer to his ear, and it looks quite intimate.

We cannot confirm this woman’s identity or if she’s the same woman in the “sexually suggestive” video or if she’s the woman extorting Kevin. All we do know for sure is this: These two certainly looked like they were spending a bit of time together at the club. A woman named Montia Sabbag has come forward and revealed, via her high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom, that she was “briefly involved” with Kevin last month. However, it has NOT been confirmed that she is the woman featured in the alleged bedroom video or these photos or if she’s the person extorting Kevin. Lisa and Montia will be holding a press conference on Sept. 20 to explain her involvement in this situation and reveal their plans moving forward.

Meanwhile, Kevin publicly apologized to his wife and kids in an Instagram video, and has promised to “do better.” However, he has also vowed that he won’t be taken advantage of by whoever is extorting him. “I’m not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes,” he said. “And in this particular situation, that’s what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.” Since there is a legal investigation involved, Kevin could not comment any further. However, it appears Eniko is standing by him, as they were photographed out to lunch together on Sept. 19.

