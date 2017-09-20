Did Katie Holmes Call Tom Cruise & Demand He See Suri For The First Time In 4 Years?

Katie Holmes wants nothing more than for daughter Suri to have a relationship with her dad, Tom Cruise, but the actor is reportedly making that difficult. All of Katie’s calls to her ex-husband are allegedly being ignored, according to a new report!

This situation sounds so painful! Tom Cruise, 55, reportedly hasn’t seen his 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, in 1458 days. Suri’s mom, Katie Holmes, 38, wants to remedy the situation and reunite him with their daughter, once and for all. That’s why she’s reportedly called him over and over, according to a report from InTouch Weekly! The problem is, Katie’s apparently hitting a wall when it comes to contacting her ex-husband. Tom’s reportedly ignoring her desperate pleas.

“[Katie] has reached out [to Tom] in the hopes of opening a dialogue about resuming contact with Suri,” a source told InTouch Weekly. “She truly wants Tom to be a part of Suri’s life. It has been radio silence from Tom and his family. She’s been shut out. Nobody knows why he hasn’t spoken to her about Suri. It’s frustrating. Katie doesn’t want her divorce from Tom and the issues they had to impact Suri. That isn’t fair. Katie would like to at least have a conversation with Tom. Tom is Suri’s father and she wants them to have a relationship.”

This is so heartbreaking. Suri must miss her dad a lot after such a long time apart. If Tom and his team continue to ignore Katie’s calls, she’s got a definite backup plan. She thinks that her boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, 49, is a positive male role model for Suri! Katie loves how devoted Jamie is to his two daughters, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, and she’s so grateful that he spends time and attention on Suri!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Katie and Tom’s reps for comment.

