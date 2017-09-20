Kaia Gerber Stuns In New ‘Vogue’ Shoot At 16: Is She Becoming The World’s Biggest Super Model?

Red hot! Kaia Gerber channels mom, Cindy Crawford in a new photo shoot with ‘Vogue’ magazine! The young model, 16, posed in a striking red gown and we have the photo! Is she taking the modeling world by storm? — You decide!

Kaia Gerber, 16, seems to be well on her way to top model status! After taking New York Fashion Week by storm — and currently sweeping London Fashion Week — the young model stunned in a new photo shoot with Vogue magazine! Kaia, dressed in a breathtaking red gown with black boots, looked radiant in a shot for the mag, which she posted to Instagram on Sept. 20. And, she proved she’s the ultimate cool girl in a fun video that accompanied the photos. In the short film, which she also released on Instagram, Kaia was dressed up in numerous, colorful outfits, with a beautiful, short wig. “Got to play dress up with [Vogue magazine] during NYFW,” she captioned the video. Therefore, while she was killing it on the catwalks during the first week of Sept., she also made time to shoot the high profile project. Talk about taking a page out of mom, Cindy Crawford‘s book, right?

And, aside from being the daughter of world renowned model, Cindy, Kaia’s in good hands; The teen is signed to IMG Models, the home to the industry’s most coveted models — Gisele Bunchen, Kate Moss, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Candace Swanepoel, Chanel Iman, Christie Brinkley, Hannah Jeter, Joan Smalls, Karlie Kloss, Lil Aldridge and Miranda Kerr, to name a few. Kaia, who turned 16 on Sept. 3 and scored her driver’s license, just hit the age requirement to walk the runways at NYFW. And, she made her runway debut in style!

Kaia’s first catwalk was for none other than, Calvin Klein. She strut her stuff past fashion’s elite — Anna Wintour and Brooke Shields — in bright yellow pants and a black and white button-up. And, things only got better from there. Kaia opened Alexander Wang’s show, where she looked gorgeous in a cream white dress. She kept her catwalk streak going when she walked the rugged runway for Rihanna‘s FentyXPuma collection in a skin-tight ensemble.

Then, she hit the runway for Coach in the coolest, burgundy jacket we’ve ever seen. Finally, she finished NYFW, when she closed Marc Jacobs‘ show in a beautiful yellow gown with black gloves. And, Kaia wasn’t done there. The model jetted to London, where she received a “warm welcome” from Burberry, who she walked for on Sept. 17

The young model already has an epic start to her modeling career and a veteran super model mom, so what else is she missing? A squad? — Nope! Kaia already has a slew of industry celeb friends, some of which include, her “big sis,” Karlie Kloss, Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner! And, who can forget her best friend of all, her brother and also a fellow model, Presley Gerber. The sky’s the limit for Kaia and we’re so here for it!

