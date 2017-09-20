Eric Bolling’s Best Friend, Ciara Medlin, Insists His Mysterious Death Wasn’t Suicide

After reports claimed Eric Bolling Jr.’s death was an apparent suicide by drug overdose, his best friend tells HL that she and his friends ‘know for a fact that it wasn’t suicide.’ Ciara Medlin gets candid in a tell-all interview that you need to see.

Less than 24 hours after Eric Bolling Sr. was let go from Fox News, his son Eric Chase Bolling, Jr., 19, was found dead in Boulder, Colorado on Sept 9. Bolling Jr.’s death has been ruled an untimely mystery due to the fact that, although reports claimed it was suicide via drug overdose, Bolling Sr. revealed that authorities said there was no sign of self harm. Adding to the enigma, the Boulder County Coroner’s office confirmed to HL that an autopsy was completed on Bolling Jr., however, the cause of death is still unknown. Now, his best friend, Ciara Autumn Medlin — who is not his girlfriend, despite opposing reports — is emotionally opening up about his death.

"It's still hard to believe that he is gone," Medlin tells HL, exclusively. "I was one of his friends [and] just like the rest of us [his friends], we are all trying to figure out what exactly happened that night [he died]. I know for a fact that it wasn't suicide; we all of us do," she admits. "We are all waiting to hear an explanation just as you are. We don't know entirely what happened and we are waiting, patiently to see what it is." To be clear, Medlin says she was not with Bolling Jr. on the night of his death. "I was not there that night [he died]. I have no idea what happened, so I can't say to be honest with you," Medlin confirmed.

As for the presumptuous reports, which claimed she was his tumultuous girlfriend, Medlin’s setting the record straight. “Eric was one of my best friends and that’ s it,” she proclaims. “The tabloids are saying that I was his girlfriend and that we split before his death , but that isn’ t true.” Medlin then reminisced about how great her friend, Bolling Jr. truly was. “ Eric was a good kid, going to school, the gym, on adventures, doing what all college kids do.”

And, as for how she and Bolling Jr.’s friends are all coping with his shocking death? — “I’m doing OK, but whenever all of us hang out, us being Eric ’ s Friend ’ s and my friends, it’ s hard to do anything besides talk about him and all the great memories that we had with him.” She continued: “It’s been rough, all of us miss him dearly and I’m speaking on behalf of all of his friends. We loved Eric. He was such a positive fun guy to be around and it’s heartbreaking [that] something like this could happen to someone so young, especially someone so close to us.”

Since the news broke of Bolling Jr’s death, the Boulder County Coroner’s released the following statement to us: “The autopsy into the death of Eric Bolling has been completed, however there is no known cause of death at the moment. We are awaiting toxicology and autopsy results and should be able to present them within 6 to 8 weeks. This is still an open death investigation and there is no police report available,” the office told us. The coroner also provided us with a document confirming Eric Jr.’s passing. The document states that the “cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.”

The devastating news of Bolling Jr.’s death, came just hours after his father was removed from his position at Fox News, following allegations that he harassed colleagues. Bolling Sr. anchored Fox News’ Cashin’ In, and he also co-hosted Fox News Specialists, as well as, The Five. The controversial, former host came under fire in August 2017, after a HuffPost report revealed that he allegedly sent unsolicited inappropriate text messages to female colleagues.

